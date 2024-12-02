



At the time of writing, Nium was among the first global card issuers in the travel landscape to provide cards across the four major schemes. The company supports online travel intermediaries in securely and effectively paying airlines and travel suppliers globally leveraging its B2B virtual card solution.











The launch of the Diners Club International Card comes just months after Ecobank teamed up with Nium to facilitate cross-border payments in 35 African markets for over 32 million customers. As part of this move, Nium was set to integrate its real-time payments infrastructure into Ecobank’s banking operations, enabling the latter to optimise its services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In addition, by linking its Swift workflows to Nium, Ecobank was set to receive access to real-time transfers, updates, clearing, settlement, and payment tracking, while reducing the difficulties posed by API integrations.





Nium’s Diners Club International Card

By launching the Diners Club International Card, Nium aims to equip customers with more payment flexibility, acceptance, and choice, solidifying the company’s position in the travel payments industry as a scheme-agnostic participant. Commenting on the announcement, representatives from Nium highlighted that scaling their company’s payment offering through Diners Club International underlines its commitment to providing flexible solutions that meet and serve the needs, preferences, and demands of the travel sector.

Coming as part of Discover Global Network, the Diners Club International focuses on offering travel corporations and business owners a suite of payment and expense management solutions. Holders can leverage the card at over 55 million global merchant locations and 1.2 million ATMs, as well as 1,500 airport lounges and experiences globally. At the same time, the Diners Club International Card intends to optimise costs, increase acceptance, and scale optionality for Nium’s virtual card travel customers. As of the announcement, the solution is available worldwide for customers to use.