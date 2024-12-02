This move highlights the company’s plans to build a large real-time payments infrastructure and enable businesses to move money fast, securely, and at a lower cost across borders. It also aims to remain compliant with international and local regulatory requirements of the industry and deliver an optimised experience for its clients.











Expanding into Canada with real-time solutions

With Interac, Nium’s customers can now access a popular payment network in Canada, enabling real-time cross-border transfers to individuals and businesses nationwide in CAD. By accessing Interac, Nium continues to optimise its network, offering businesses real-time processing capabilities to reduce settlement times and improve cash flow. It also allows for access to a broader range of payment options for domestic and international transactions in Canada, so that customers can choose their preferred option.

Instant payments are essential to business growth, helping businesses manage liquidity better, reducing the need for excessive working capital, and allowing for faster reinvestment in operations. They also enable faster cross-border transactions, as traditional international payments can take days, while real-time payments allow more instant money movement across markets.

This payment method automates and improves transactions, reducing reliance on manual processes, lowering administrative costs, and minimising errors. It benefits regulatory and market adaption, as many markets are shifting toward real-time payment systems. Businesses that adopt them early can stay compliant and ahead of industry trends.

Nium aims to offer businesses an advanced payment infrastructure, giving them access to direct integrations that offer faster ways to move money across borders and within key markets. With this addition, the company continues to expand globally, offering businesses access to over 100 real-time payment corridors, including Singapore’s FAST, India’s UPI, and the European SEPA Instant. Nium’s infrastructure is designed to to enable instant settlement, improved liquidity management, and compliance with local regulations, ensuring a seamless payment experience for enterprises across industries.

