Nium delays IPO plans in the US

According to businesstimes.com.sg citing Nium officials, the company will be fully prepared to go public by the end of 2026, although it had originally targeted a mid-2025 IPO. According to the same officials, the delay is attributed to a lengthy search for a finance chief.

As for its area of expertise, Nium specialises in helping companies handle cross-border payments. The company is presently focusing on expanding into various regions such as the UK and Latin America. Nium’s valuation represents a 30% discount to its previous market value, and it followed a USD 50 million funding round from June 2024, which was led by Brunei’s sovereign wealth fund.

The company expressed its intention to use the funds for acquisitions in the real-time payments sector. Nium expanded quickly by acquiring London-based Ixaris, Singapore-based SoCash as well as Wirecard Forex India over the past few years. The company aims to increase net revenue to USD 200 million in 2025.

Other developments from Nium

In August 2024, Nium revealed the expansion of its operations in Latin America, with the firm currently applying for licences, and joining fintech associations. Aiming to contribute to the improvement of the global payment landscape in Latin America, Nium solidified its presence in the region by expanding its employee presence and signing additional customers.

Prior to this, the company applied for a Payment Institution Licence in Brazil, set to allow it to offer payment services to clients, including managing funds locally in BRL and real-time payments via Pix. Nium was also seeking FX authorisation in the region, aiming to improve its foreign exchange transaction features. Through these licences, the company focused on optimising clients’ trust in its risk and compliance processes, while ensuring secure and convenient transactions.

