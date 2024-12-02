



Following this announcement, the collaboration will bring together Nium’s virtual card payment solution with HyperGuest’s travel distribution platform to deliver greater efficiency, speed, and safety in payments for HyperGuest’s network of travel partners, hotels, and other accommodation providers around the globe.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Nium x HyperGuest partnership

Through the integration of Nium’s virtual card solution into HyperGuest’s platform, the company will facilitate faster, safer, and more transparent payments for travel businesses across the globe. Nium virtual cards, known for real-time local issuance in over 20 local currencies around the world, are expected to optimise HyperGuest’s ability to connect and transact with an expansive network of global partners, which will streamline complex payment workflows and eliminate traditional bottlenecks as well.

At the same time, independent hotels and chains on the HyperGuest platform will have the possibility to benefit from automated reconciliation and faster settlement, while also reducing fraud and optimising cash flow in order to unlock working capital. For travel distributors and merchants, the partnership will enable improved acceptance and reduce payment costs, which will allow increased collaboration with hotel and accommodation partners.

The strategic deal takes place at a pivotal time as the global travel industry adapts to new operational challenges, as well as with the presence of a growing demand for digital-first financial tools. In addition, Nium and HyperGuest aim to optimise the manner in which payments are processed in the B2B travel ecosystem, which will help businesses remain competitive and resilient in an evolving marketplace.





For more information about Nium, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.



