Nitro Mobile Solutions partners with Earthmover Credit Union

Under the terms of the partnership, Earthmover is set to be able to deliver a fully integrated mobile banking application to its 23,000 members. The mobile app is set to run through Nitro’s patent-pending mobile platform and is set to include features such as remote deposit capture (RDC).

Nitro Mobile Solutions is a company that specializes in providing mobile banking solutions for regional and community financial institutions, including banks and credit unions.

In recent news, Nitro Mobile Solutions has entered a strategic partnership with Enhanced Software Products (ESP), an IT consulting company providing technical and web services, to deliver mobile banking solutions.