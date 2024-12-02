Nitro Mobile Solutions in strategic deal with Enhanced Software Products

The partnership is set to enable ESP to provide its credit union customers with a native mobile banking application using Nitro’s mobile platform. Nitro enables partners to license and market Nitro’s mobile banking applications.

Nitro Mobile Solutions is a company that specializes in providing mobile banking solutions for regional and community financial institutions, including banks and credit unions.

In recent news, Nitro Mobile Solutions has entered a strategic partnership with Shared Financial Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Kansas Credit Union Association (KCUA).