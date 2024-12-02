Nitecrest to develop fingerprint activated payment cards

The Group manufactures banking and payment cards in a Visa and Mastercard secure facility, based in Lancashire, through its financial services operation, TagNitecrest. The introduction of biometrics to payment cards allows users to make contactless payments above the current threshold of GBP 30, using a fingerprint identification panel.

Fingerprint Card payments can be made at any existing point of sale terminal. The dual interface payment card uses the energy it needs from the payment terminal by means of NFC (Near Field Communication) technology.