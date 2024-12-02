Ninzi-Connect to sell PCI Pal card payment security solutions in South Africa

The deal will allow Ninzi-Connect to sell PCI Pal’s suite of contact centre card payment security solutions to customers across the continent, ensuring PCI DSS compliance, reducing the risk of security breaches, and future-proofing their operations in anticipation of future data protection legislation.

The addition of PCI Pal’s cloud-based, secure payments solutions will significantly strengthen Ninzi-Connect’s existing portfolio of analytics, quality management and automation tools, and will allow the business to future-proof its customers’ contact centre operations in line with South Africa’s compliance legislations including the POPI Act.

For Ninzi-Connect customers, this will ensure their regulatory compliance while reducing their exposure to potential security breaches by descoping sensitive data from customer calls, eliminating the need to record or store information.

PCI Pal is a specialist provider of secure payment solutions for contact centers and businesses taking CNP payments. PCI Pal’s globally accessible cloud platform empowers organisations to take payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI DSS and other relevant data security rules and regulations.