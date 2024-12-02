Nintex adds signing to Nintex for SharePoint

The new integration of Nintex Sign and Nintex for SharePoint works with on and off-premises Nintex installations. Nintex Sign, which is powered by Adobe Sign, was introduced in early 2019 in order to provide customers with electronic signing at a more affordable price point.

Other new Nintex Sign enhancements include the option to designate roles (such as approver or acceptor) when routing documents, additional authentication options; support for reminders and deadlines, and the ability to password-protect signed documents. With this announcement, Nintex e-signature capabilities are now available to enterprises using Nintex on-premises as well as in the cloud to execute all their documents that require signatures.