Nine Russian banks to support Apple Pay

The new banks that will support Apple Pay are Tinkoff Bank, Bank Saint Petersburg, Raiffeisenbank, Yandex.Money, Alfa-Bank, MTS Bank, VTB 24, Rocketbank and MDM Bank.

Apple Pay went live in Russia in October 2016, initially supported by Mastercard and Sberbank.

Russian customers can now use Apple Pay system to make purchases via NFC technology on smartphones. The system can be used for payment in actual stores by holding an iPhone near the reader or within apps.