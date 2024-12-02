Nine Polish banks to launch HCE m-payments

Taking part are ING Bank Slaski, mBank, Bank Millennium, Raiffeisen Polbank, Eurobank, Getin Bank, Bank Polskiej Spóldzielczosci, Bank Smart and Bank Zachodni WBK.

The move follows The National Bank of Poland giving the go-ahead for the launch of Blik, a separate mobile payments service backed by six Polish banks, in November 2014. The two services are not linked.

Visa reveals that “Poland has been extremely enthusiastic in embracing contactless payment technology and is already Visa’s largest market in Europe in terms of contactless transaction volumes.” Close to 70% of Visa cards in the market are contactless, with the technology accounting for more than 40% of all Visa payments in the country.