Nimble to offer AI tool that captures and updates contacts automatically

The CircleBack tool captures email signatures in Gmail and G Suite in real time, automatically adding new contacts to a users list. The solution can capture names, email addresses, mobile and work phone numbers, and job titles to company website and social media URLs. Furthermore, it is also able to make photographs or scans business cards and adds the information to contact lists.

CircleBacks automated data collection capabilities will be integrated with Nimbles cloud-based social sales and marketing CRM through an API.

Customers can enable CircleBack by installing the NimbleSmart Contact App browser extension in Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Edge.