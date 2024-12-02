Nike launches online subscription service

Nike Adventure Club will allow children to select new shoes when their feet grow or according to their changing tastes. Customers sign up to the service online and rent a certain number of shoes per year. Customers who like the shoes can keep them.

The plan includes free shipping and returns, with a twice-yearly shoe drive allowing customers to hand back worn-out shoes.

According to Internet Retailing, the retailer plans to expand the range every six weeks. The company will extend the range of women’s clothes on offer as well as offer holiday products.