Nike ends a 2-year pilot program with Amazon's ecommerce platform

In July 2017 Nike announced plans to offer ‘a limited Nike product assortment’ on the ecommerce platform. Also, Bloomberg mentioned that Nike decided to end the program amid an overhaul of its retail strategy.

Although Amazon declined to comment, Bloomberg reports that Amazon has been preparing for Nike’s exit from the platform, as it has been recruiting third-party sellers of Nike products so that it ensures the brand remains available on Amazon. However, Nike will continue to use Amazon Web Services as its cloud computing provider in order to power its apps and online services.