Nike acquires AI startup Celect

The startup’s tech focuses on delivering data insights after being fed with structured and unstructured retail data. These insights allow retailers to see cost/benefit analysis of arranging their inventory.

According to TechCrunch, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

So far, Celect raised more than USD 30 million from investors, including August Capital, NGP Capital, and Activant Capital. The company closed a USD 15 million Series C in December 2018.