Nigerias mobile payment system relaunches

Launched in 2016, mCASH is a mobile payment platform for making low-value retail payments designed to extend e-payment options to low-income buyers and sellers who deal in cash.

Currently, Africa is increasingly embracing new ways of payment for retail consumption and transactions, according to IT News Africa.

In November 2016, Nigeria launched mCash as an interbank-based electronic payments solution whose purpose was to bring financial services to every citizen and business in the country.