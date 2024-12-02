Nigerians to pay for e-ID card starting from 2022

As per the announcement held on 31 January, the e-ID card will integrate the existing identity database into government institutions, thus enabling everyone to receive a multipurpose ID card. This card is meant to be used for identification, payment, and other applications in Nigeria.

As nations around the world have used identity as foundation to transforming governance and facilitate service delivery in the areas including healthcare, agriculture, voting, transportation, or financial inclusion, NIMC urges people in Nigeria to make use of the opportunity to get registered and have an identity. To accomplish that the NIMC sites can be used to track the e-ID cards from any gadget, especially smartphones, tablets, laptops or computers.