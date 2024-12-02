Nigerian NGO, Deloitte partner on whistle blowing

The NGO is called Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organisation (WEWE), and it will receive whistle blowing and tip-off services from Deloitte. At the same time, Deloitte will also audit WEWE’s accounts in order to be financially complaint in accordance with international best practices.

WEWE mentioned that the whistle blowing policy would strengthen its fraud prevention system. Moreover, the NGO advised stakeholders to report fraudulent practices to them, and all reported cases would be thoroughly investigated, with the assurance that their identities would be kept secret.