Nigerian ecommerce sector is valued at USD 13 bln - survey

The increased internet connectivity allowed for an increase in the number of orders made on major on-line retailing platforms, such as Konga.com, Jumia.com, DealDey, QuikTellers, WakaNow, RyteDeals, Checki.com and Buga.com. As such, online orders have increased from just 1,000 per day in 2012 to 15,000 in 2015, according to a survey conducted by This Day, a Nigerian-based business news website, naija247news.com reports.

The Nigerian government predicts that over 80%of the country’s 177 million people will be able to access broadband mobile internet by the year 2018, while 20% of them will be connected to fixed line high speed internet. The sector, which supports over 20,000 jobs, is said to have attracted over USD 200 million in foreign direct investment since 2012, with the two largest online retailing website, Jumia and Konga, recieving USD 50 million in 2014. Nigerian online retailers are now facing one big challenge in terms of data security which is making some potential clients stay away from these platforms.