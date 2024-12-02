Nigerian BPP unveils e-Government Procurement System

The e-GP system will provide a centrally and unitary collaborative government procurement platform for all public procurement at the federal level in Nigeria. The implementation of the e-GP system will follow a phased approach to cover the entire public procurement lifecycle in line with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, related regulations and government Information

Communication Technology (ICT) policies, and other standards. According to government officials, the IT solutions, some of which were deployed since 2010 and have undergone series of upgrades include the National Database of Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers (ND-CCSP) Nigeria Open Contracting Portal (NOCOPO).

The National Database was created in line with the provisions of Section 5(h) of the Public Procurement Act (PPA 2007), which mandates the Bureau to maintain a national database of particulars and classification and categorisation of federal contractors and service providers.