Nigeria to launch e-procurement platform

The platform will be aimed at eliminating corruption from the system and it will start with three key ministries namely the Ministries of Works, Health and Education. Government officials have stated that, before the advent of the public procurement law, corruption thrived in the procurement of goods, works and services.

The public procurement law has entrenched clear and unambiguous governing rules on public procurement, government says. A full and committed implementation of the governing rules on public procurement is meant to reduce public procurement malpractices, uncompleted contracts or unexecuted sub-contracts.

Lagos State Public Procurement Agency said public procurement had come to stay in Lagos State as it had to do with practice in the world, as well as being an opportunity to attract international support and foreign direct investment.