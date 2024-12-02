This initiative was put forward in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), leveraging the domestic card scheme, AfriGo, initiated by the CBN in January 2023 to promote financial inclusivity and data sovereignty.

According to the NIMC, the introduction of the new ID card aims to streamline identity verification processes and grant easier access to governmental and private social services. It is also expected to advance financial inclusion by targeting underprivileged Nigerians, supporting citizen empowerment, and encouraging participation in national development initiatives.

Aligned with the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandates NIMC to enrol Nigerians and legal residents and issue them with a General Multipurpose Card (GMPC), eligibility for the new card is restricted to Nigerian citizens and legal residents registered with the National Identification Number (NIN). The proposed card will adhere to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and function as Nigeria’s primary identity card.

The main advantages of the new ID card

The initiative aims to extend access to government welfare programs, particularly to underserved populations. Furthermore, users of the new ID cards will be able to link them to their bank accounts and use them for debit or prepaid transactions. Despite the initiative's objectives, some Nigerians have expressed discontent due to the perceived complexity of obtaining the existing National Identification Number (NIN), citing long wait times and queues. In response, the NIMC has outlined multiple avenues for registered citizens and legal residents to acquire the new card, including online platforms, commercial banks, participating agencies, agents involved in various programs, and NIMC offices nationwide.

In March 2024, the federal government announced the establishment of the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development Project Ecosystem Steering Committee. This committee is tasked with directing the strategy of the Nigeria Digital ID4D Project, which is working to establish a secure and verifiable digital identity for every Nigerian, aiming to improve service delivery and governance while fostering growth in the digital economy.