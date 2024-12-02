Nigeria: Interswitch, Paga adopt Open Banking

The initiative is aimed at driving innovation and choice for customers, businesses, financial technology companies, banks and other players in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

This information recently emerged as both firms respectively entered a partnership with Open Technology Foundation (OTF), the not-for-profit organisation driving the development and adoption of Open Banking standards in Nigeria.

The addition of Interswitch and Paga as the newest corporate members of the Open Banking Nigeria would serve to further drive the adoption and promotion of a standard Application Programming Interface (API) for financial services in Nigeria.