Nigeria government commissions e-procurement portal

A government statement said that Kehinde Kassim & Co., a partner to Biddingo International, was selected to develop the e-procurement system, after a rigorous and transparent contractor-selection process, to work with the agency.

The statement said the e-procurement system, which was tailored to the operations of the state and aligned with global best practices, was deployed in March 2019, with the launch of the Contractor Registration and Management module. The module, according to the statement, also provides a platform for e-solicitation, e-tendering, e-evaluation and workflow module.

Kehinde Kassim & Co. officials described procurement in government as a channel through which the private sector transacts with the government as service providers and provided a measure of how taxpayers’ money was utilised. The statement added that the agency had started managing its internal and external operations with other Ministries Department and Agencies and vendors through the electronic portal.