Nigeria begins implementation of e-tendering and e-procurement

The implementation of the four new e-Procurement Solution Modules – e-Tendering, e-Publishing/Notification, e-Bidding and e-Award modules – would commence with three pilot Ministries in the State- Health, Education and Works and Infrastructure on 1 September 2019, while the Modules would be implemented in other Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State in the first quarter of 2020.

The introduction of the e-procurement Solution modules by the Agency was aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and contributing to the ease of doing business by existing and potential contractors of the State Government and its MDAs.