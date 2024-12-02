NICE voice biometrics chosen by Vietnamese bank for fraud prevention

The bank is a player in the Vietnamese banking industry, with its investment in cutting edge security solutions to facilitate customers’ banking security. The NICE RTA solution will allow the bank to conduct secure voice authentication, improving customer experience across channels including live agent, IVR, and mobile. Moreover, authentication takes place within the first few seconds of the call, helping the bank deliver better service while preventing fraud.

Even though this is the first domestic bank in Vietnam to use NICE voice biometrics, in December 2018, Switzerland-based retail financial institution PostFinance integrated the NICE RTA solution with its call center operations, thus reducing identification and authentication times for customers by more than half.