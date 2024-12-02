NICE expands partnership with ABBYY to enhance its RPA platfo

NICE’s Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform now incorporates additional Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to rapidly streamline the processing of unstructured data contained in scanned documentation.

As an expansion of its existing partnership with ABBYY, the integration of FlexiCapture Distributed delivers a processing solution that integrates with NEVA (NICE Employee Virtual Attendant, designed to assist human employees from the desktop), and the NICE unattended robots (designed to automate tasks in the backend server).

With the expanded cognitive capabilities of NICE’s unattended robots, data from scanned documentation can now be extracted, categorized and transformed into structured data using ABBYY FlexiCaptures learning algorithms. NICE’s unattended robots then ingest the data and insert it, for example, into a number of ERP applications, thereby ensuring data consistency throughout the enterprise.