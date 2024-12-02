NICE adds functionality to its Real-Time Authentication for contact centers

Based on machine learning technology, the new capability allows contact centers to automatically prevent fraud before it happens by identifying previously unknown fraudsters and blocking them from committing fraud.

NICE RTA’s new Proactive Fraudster Exposure capability reduces fraud losses from day one by automating the process of exposing new, previously unidentified fraudsters and blocking them before they commit fraud. The machine learning technology that drives the capability automatically scans hundreds of thousands of existing call recordings identifying abnormal caller behaviour associated with fraudsters.

The identified suspected fraudsters are then sent for further investigation, added to a watch list of fraudster voiceprints and blocked when calls are made in the future. The entire process happens automatically, eliminating manual checks.

NICE Real-Time Authentication (RTA) is a customer authentication solution for contact centers. Based on voice biometrics combined with a range of additional authentication factors, NICE RTA is used by organizations worldwide to authenticate millions of customers and prevent fraud across multiple channels including live agent calls, IVR and mobile app.