NICE Actimizes X-Sight Marketplace lists Facebanx to help reduce financial crime

The X-Sight Marketplace is a project put together by NICE Actimize aiming to consolidate a range of products and services that can help companies reduce financial crime. New solutions will be listed once they have been vetted by NICE Actimize, making it easier for enterprise-level customers to shop for and add new security features to ensure regulatory compliance.

Facebanx is a biometric onboarding company that offers multimodal biometric authentication and document verification through a live streaming platform designed to prevent the creation of fraudulent accounts. Furthermore, NICE Actimize plans to expand their offerings to include solutions for ID verification, device identification, and user authentication and fraud, amongst other categories.