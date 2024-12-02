NICE Actimize launches KYC/CDD solution

NICE Actimize CDD-X is the latest addition to the Actimize Autonomous AML solution set that leverages the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide more accurate detection and customer risk scoring to reduce compliance risk.

NICE Actimize CDD-X leverages cloud-based analytics optimization service, X-Sight ActimizeWatch, to apply machine learning to enhance the accuracy of risk ratings using the collective intelligence of previous outcomes. New Predictive Risk Scoring analytics used in CDD-X lead to better high-risk customer management, enhanced due diligence (EDD), periodic review, and ongoing monitoring.

Infused with Actimize expertise, CDD-X includes embedded automation to streamline tasks related to ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO), adverse media, data flow with customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and more. Also, by enabling a curated set of pre-built connectors, CDD-X leverages 3rd party risk factors to boost the accuracy of customer risk ratings during onboarding.

NICE Actimize is a provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading.