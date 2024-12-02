NICE Actimize launches fraud management platform IFM-X

By utilizing NICE Actimize’s IFM-X, financial institutions will be able to integrate limitless data into their fraud detection systems and use agile analytics, while optimizing fraud operations efficiency.

NICE Actimize’s IFM-X provides machine-led detection, decisioning and self-learning capabilities that can adapt and scale to meet the needs of a financial services organization’s operations. Through an open, services-based architecture, NICE Actimize IFM-X leverages the recently introduced NICE Actimize X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service for developing and optimizing fraud analytics fueled by market-wide collective intelligence.

NICE Actimize IFM-X platform functionalities include:

Easy Data Integration – Using automated tools and a real-time big data repository, financial institutions can integrate new data sources, both structured and unstructured, to their fraud hub in minutes.

Augmented Intelligence – Expert features, built over many years in the field by data scientists as part of customer implementations, are fused with machine learning features which are discovered by running algorithms on deep sets of trained and untrained data to provide laser accuracy in detection.

Open AI – The new X-Sight Studio, included with IFM-X, provides data driven, machine-led analytics development with expert fraud features.

Entity Insights– The IFM-X platform moves financial institutions beyond transaction-based analysis to a visual holistic view of entity risk for faster, simpler and more precise resolution providing massive efficiency gains for operations teams.

