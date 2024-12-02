NICE Actimize introduces fraud profiling solution for PSD2

The NICE Actimize cloud-based offering provides end-to-end fraud management capabilities with real-time transaction risk analysis (TRA), cross-channel fraud detection, and multi-payment coverage, as well as fraud alert and case management functionality. The Actimize fraud profiling solution for PSD2 compliance combines expert-driven models and machine learning algorithms to produce a risk score with a low rate of false positives.

The NICE Actimize fraud profiling solution for PSD2 compliance offers these benefits:

provides a real-time risk score for every payment transaction and enables automated decisioning on alerting, delaying, blocking etc;

reduces the need for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) through risk-based authentication controls and proven low fraud rates;

allows FIs to meet PSD2 Fraud Reporting requirements and PSD2 profiling compliance under Articles 2 and 18 without significant build and IT investments.

NICE Actimize is a provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading.