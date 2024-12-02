NICE Actimize facilitates surveillance solution with ML and investigative tools

To accomplish that, NICE added next generation machine learning capabilities, intelligent analytics, and investigative tools to strengthen surveillance detection and case management, reduce false alerts, and drive down compliance costs. The reason behind this decision is the fact that as the volume and variety of regulated communications increases, the supervision challenges and risks for financial services organisations (FSOs) only becomes more complex.

NICE Actimizes Intelligent eCommunications Surveillance Solution, can:

reconstruct trades up to fifty times faster (in minutes instead of days or weeks);

reduce the cost of compliance by automating compliance workflows;

reduce regulatory and business risk by using machine learning techniques and Natural Language Processing (NLP) driven analytics;

achieve full compliance with MiFID II, Dodd-Frank, and FX Global Code regulations around communications surveillance;

reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) through intelligent analytics and cloud deployment.

The system can automatically reconstruct complete trades in minutes, by instantly searching and correlating billions of records across linked data sources, such as trades, orders, voice recordings, and electronic communications.