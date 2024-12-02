NICE Actimize expands Fraud Essentials to address P2P payments

NICE Actimize’s Fraud Essentials cloud environment brings sophisticated fraud analytics to all sizes of financial institutions, including community and regional institutions and credit unions, which typically might be unable to access these benefits due to high operational costs or infrastructure requirements.

The Actimize Fraud Essentials cloud-based offering provides industry end-to-end fraud management capabilities with real-time fraud detection, cross-channel analysis, and multi-payment coverage, as well as extensive fraud alert and case management. The Actimize Fraud Essentials P2P enhancement combines expert-driven models and advanced algorithms to produce the best possible risk score with the lowest rate of false positives. The P2P capability features analytics trained to recognize known P2P fraud scenarios, dynamically builds entity profiles, which learns typical user behaviour, enabling detection of anomalies indicative of fraud.

The Actimize P2P Essentials mobile-specific analytics monitors payments initiated in P2P applications. These app-initiated transactions provide rich data, which can be used for channel-specific fraud monitoring and scoring. Financial institutions may mark, monitor and score P2P app transactions distinctly from other payments.