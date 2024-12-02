NIBSS certifies goSwiff to bring mPOS to Nigerian banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria aims to reduce the amount of physical cash circulating in the economy, and encourage more electronic-based transactions.

goSwiff mPOS will enable merchants in Africa to accept card payments, using mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets with card readers. The certification covers both the goSwiff mPOS platform and goSwiff PINPad card reader.

Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), by independently certifying mPOS solutions, is ensuring that these solutions are fit for the Nigerian market.

In October 2014, goSwiff launched PINPad card reader to boost cashless mobile transactions across a range of markets.