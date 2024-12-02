NIBC Bank and OakNorth sign five-year agreement

This platform will help NIBC enhance its efficiency and data-based insights with regards to credit analysis and monitoring. The partnership will see a large portion of NIBC’s existing corporate loan book onboarded to the platform.

OakNorth will also assist the bank in exploring new possibilities in its lending to medium-sized businesses. According to the bank, NIBC will be able to leverage the OakNorth platform to enhance efficiency in the credit monitoring process with richer data.

NIBC Bank N.V. is a commercial bank in the Netherlands offering corporate and retail banking products and services. Its corporate banking activities range from advising, structuring, financing and co-investing across debt and equity in Northwest Europe with a focus on the Netherlands and Germany.