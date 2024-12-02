NIBank to merge AML, KYC services into one platform with IdentityMind

IdentityMind offers a SaaS platform for online risk management and compliance automation. They help companies reduce client onboarding fraud and transaction fraud, and improve AML, sanction screening, and KYC. The company continuously builds, validates and risk scores digital identities through eDNA technology to ensure global business safety and compliance from customer onboarding and throughout the customer lifecycle.

NIBank is a private bank registered in Antigua and Barbuda, and regulated and overseen by the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC).

Prior to IdentityMind, the bank was managing manual spreadsheets of checks and balances, clicking through various portals. That use to take one administrator multiple days to process. They have now reduced it to less than one hour. The turnaround to tell a customer that they can open an account, or add additional services, has been reduced from days to hours.