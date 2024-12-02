NFC Forum approves Clear2Pay test solutions for LLCP and SNEP specifications

LLCP is a protocol that supports two-way peer-to-peer communication between NFC-enabled devices. SNEP allows an application on an NFC-enabled device to exchange NDEF messages with another NFC-enabled device when operating in NFC Forum peer-to-peer mode.

The new LLCP and SNEP tools add testing functionality that supports the scope of the NFC Forum Certification Program, enabling device manufacturers to launch solutions that comply to the industry’s requirements. Clear2Pay’s test solution is already used by a number of companies, including chip and device manufacturers as well as accredited test labs.

Clear2Pay is a financial technology company focused on providing financial services institutions with electronic payments technology. Clear2Pay operates in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, United Kingdom, Senegal, US, Australia, China, Malaysia and Singapore.

In recent news, Clear2Pay has unveiled that EMVCo, the EMV standards body, has qualified the Clear2Pay EMV contactless card and device type approval Level 1 test suites.