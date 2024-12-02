NFC and HCE certifications for mobile devices via EMVCo

EMVCo’s Level 1 specification defines the physical characteristics, radio frequency interface and transmission protocol between credit and debit cards and a payment terminal. The new testing and approval process covers both secure element (SE) and host card emulation (HCE) based services.

The updated Level 1 testing and approval includes digital and analogue testing for the electrical, mechanical and communication protocol characteristics of the mobile device, interoperability testing to validate the successful interaction between the mobile payment device and a range of EMVCo approved payment acceptance terminals and performance testing of the mobile payment device to ensure optimal transaction times.

Any mobile device equipped to perform NFC payments is eligible for certification including smartphones, wearables and tablets. The process will be managed and evolved by EMVCo in line with industry needs.