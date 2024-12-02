



Through this move, Nexxtap and Samsung seek to improve the payment experience with simplified, embedded tap-to-pay functionality, with the two companies planning to eliminate the need for legacy terminals. The centre of the launch is the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, a Rugged device that now can serve as a portable payment terminal due to Nexxtap’s SoftPOS technology. By merging Samsung’s device hardware with Nexxtap’s secure payment software, businesses are set to be able to accept payments leveraging their phone or tablet.











At the time of writing, visitors of one of Australia’s telcos’ innovation hubs, namely Bluestone Espresso Bar, can order and pay for their drinks leveraging a card, watch, or phone, with the transaction being processed through a Samsung tablet with Nexxtap’s technology embedded. This seeks to deliver a live, tap-to-pay experience that fits into real-world workflows, without the implementation of traditional payment hardware.





Facilitating digital payments in the real world

Specifically for Bluestone Espresso Bar, the implementation of Nexxtap’s solution optimised payments, improving the overall ordering experience. Nexxtap created a custom Kitchen Display System (KDS) that integrates directly into the kitchen’s operations and, when a customer taps to pay, the order is instantly sent to it. The company describes this as a tap-to-ticket experience, where payment and order transmission happen in parallel. Additionally, with this live integration, staff can focus on service, minimise the risk of errors, and scale operational efficiencies whilst solidifying their relationship with the telco through an augmented ordering experience.

Furthermore, the partnership between Samsung and Nexxtap focuses on facilitating advancement, underlining how software solutions can improve everyday business transactions by offering a simplified and efficient payment experience in a real-world setting.

The launch is supported by the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, with the device’s NFC capabilities, performance, and design assisting Nexxtap’s software solution. By utilising the device, the company seeks to ensure that businesses can accept secure, tap-to-pay transactions in different settings, including boardrooms, cafes, and construction sites.

By working together, Nexxtap and Samsung plan to explore additional use cases to provide real-world development to more industries, including:

Tradies and mobile workers, allowing them to accept payments directly on-site with no extra hardware;

Pop-up stores and markets, enabling transactions utilising existing Android devices;

Enterprise field teams, enabling field reps and service technicians to process payments in the field;

Cafes and QSR chains, supporting the connection between ordering and payments to kitchen systems for simplified front-to-back workflows;

Retail and logistics, facilitating the integration of payments into mobile devices already used for inventory, delivery, or checkout;

Event and venue operators, allowing mobile payment flows at stadiums, festivals, or ticketing locations.

As the partnership evolves, Nexxtap aims to continue to develop solutions that optimise payments, minimise operational complexities, and support Australian businesses move more efficiently in the financial landscape.