Nexway reveals Monetize Reseller module to offer B2B channel services

According to Business Wire, the solution focuses on operating online B2B sales with specific incentive and loyalty-building features. Another goal is to facilitate the resellers' experience via a dedicated, customisable portal. The Monetize Reseller module addresses the challenge of motivating resellers to promote products based on recurring price schemes. This initiative underlines the move to expand into untapped ecommerce and payment markets

Representatives of Nexway mention that with the solution, software vendors can automatically identify and track revenues to their Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in the course of subscription renewal.