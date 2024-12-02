Nexway launches new headless commerce solution

To help merchants prepare for the generational change in consumer shopping and payment behaviours, and to prepare merchants for truly headless commerce, Nexway created an adaptive solution supported by a platform composed of a digital microservices. These microservices enable, among other things, a better conversion experience, seamless integration and real-time access to broad and simplified online payments, says the company’s press release.

To improve customer retention and engagement rates, the company developed and deployed the SMART REPLAY solution, which relies on artificial intelligence to optimize reengagement rates and payment authorizations.

In 2018, the company plans to reach new verticals and markets. Its first move is to expand into Asia. It also plans to develop new solutions to allow companies to expand across borders and verticals.