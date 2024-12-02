Nexus and Visa to expand B2B Payments and AP automation

The NexusPayables Solution can integrate with a financial institution’s Visa commercial credit account payment capabilities. In doing so, Nexus can facilitate Visa commercial card payments from Nexus customers to merchants who accept Visa. Nexus customers will submit a consolidated payment file which will match real-time with supplier payment elections from the Nexus platform. An email with payment and remittance details is then sent to the merchant, who can process the single use virtual card as they would process any credit card transaction.

Visa is focused on enabling businesses to send and receive funds in a more efficient and effective way within industry verticals. Visa’s work with Nexus demonstrates Visa’s commitment to helping drive adoption of virtual cards across key B2B industries.