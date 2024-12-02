Nexus and US Bank to deliver AP automation to commercial real estate

With the Nexus solution, transactions between buyers and suppliers feature a seamless, transparent flow of real-time data throughout the lifecycle and through the marketplace, resulting in improved efficiencies and reduced fraud.

Both Nexus and US Bank are recognised for their expertise in commercial real estate accounts payable and payments management, as well as their understanding of buyer and supplier needs and the importance of customer relationships. This partnership uses the card processing engine of US Bank to facilitate the Nexus Card, a virtual payment option offered by Nexus. As a result, suppliers are able to:

US Bank, which Fortune also named as the most admired superregional bank for the eighth consecutive year, is offering the Nexus solution to both current clients as well as non-bank customers through its dedicated Commercial Real Estate offices in 30 major markets. U.S. Bank has deep real estate industry expertise and offers a comprehensive set of financial service solutions including credit, deposit and payment solutions, and many others.