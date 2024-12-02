NextTruck adds ecommerce platform

According to the press release, the platform allows customers to list single items for sale or maintain an inventory of multiple items. The new ecommerce section also allows buyers to purchase parts, accessories, and other products directly from NextTruckOnline.com. All transactions are handled by PayPal for Marketplaces.

NextTruck is a division of The Cosby Harrison Company (CHC). The periodical started in 2008 as a joint venture with Randall-Reilly. The publication was acquired by CHC and converted to a web-only format in 2011. In addition to its online product, NextTruck offers business marketing services for the trucking industry.