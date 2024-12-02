Nextpayway selects ACI for integrated payments and fraud protection in gaming

Nextpayway is a globally-operating, European-regulated white-label exchange payment solution, which offers users a blockchain-based personal e-wallet that uses its own cryptocurrency (NXP), providing additional ways for paying and receiving near-instant cash-outs.

ACI’s UP eCommerce Payments solution provides Nextpayway with extensive global connectivity to a network of more than 350 card acquirers and alternative payment methods, offering more payment options for Nextpayway users. Real-time fraud management screens all transactions utilizing advanced data analytics, adaptive machine learning and customer profiling techniques.

ACI Worldwide, a payment systems company, powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. For more information about this company, please check out our online payments company database for a complete profile with services and offerings.