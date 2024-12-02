NexTech integrates API analytics into its AR ecommerce platform

The integration will enable the tracking of micro-behaviors throughout the AR experience with the aim to create sets of data for ecommerce sites.

With this integration, NexTech is able to see which AR experiences generate the highest conversions, click through, dwell time and sales which will provide a roadmap for both marketing as well as next generation AR and AI offerings. The xAPI will be used in conjunction with IBM Watson.

NexTech is a Canada-based technology company that focuses on bringing AR to the masses by creating an AR ecosystem featuring ecommerce solutions for websites, AR learning and education as well as AR live streaming for events. The company has filed a patent around its AR web-enabled ecommerce platform which has been integrated with Shopify, Wordpress, and Magento.