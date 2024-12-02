NexTech announces Try-It-On augmented reality experience for online retail

The new solution for online retailers uses facial tracking capabilities and AI-assisted computer vision technology. This provides realistic experiences that enable consumers to see their appearance while wearing apparel items like glasses, headwear, or jewellery.

According to NexTech, ‘Try-It-On’ technology can be deployed through any retailer’s existing website. Once integrated into an ecommerce site, consumers can ‘try on’ items using the camera on their desktop or mobile device. The technology can also be embedded and used in banner ads and social posts on Facebook.

For a monthly subscription fee, the browser-based AR platform is accessible to all online retailers without upfront costs.