NEXT, LastMile Mobi to jointly develop biometric-enabled products

Digitsecure is an India-based Digital identity and payments processing company with specialized focus on EMV, Biometrics, Card payments and security. Specific product information and detailed objectives for the joint project are not being disclosed at this time.

NEXT will be working with Digitsecure on developing new products for the India market. NEXT provides fingerprint sensor technology that delivers uncompromised security and accuracy in the smart card, government ID, access control and notebook markets. The company is headquartered in Oslo, with sales, support and development operations in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague, Bengaluru and Shanghai.