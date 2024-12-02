



Following this announcement, Fireblocks is expected to manage digital asset operations and build optimised businesses on blockchain, aiming to deliver a key component for its platform.

According to the official press release, the French company is in the final stages of launching a comprehensive payment ecosystem, developed in order to bridge traditional finance (TradFi) and digital finance through a secure and unified service. In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Next Generation x Fireblocks partnership

The kernel of the payment ecosystem will be a new, fully MiCA-compliant stablecoin, pegged to the EUR. Fireblocks has provided Next Generation with a secure infrastructure for managing crypto wallets and crypto payment workflows, including the process of streamlining all digital asset activities. At the same time, Fireblock’s custody technology will serve as an important and secure component of its IT infrastructure, safeguarding digital asset operations. This will include wallet security, cryptographic key management, as well as transaction flows.

In addition, the stablecoin is ready and audited on the EVM blockchains, pending approval from the regulator before deployment and distribution. The token’s smart contracts have undergone multiple audits, successfully completed on two blockchain platforms. Next Generation will also focus on providing an optimised experience for its customers, with the benefits of managing both digital assets and traditional finance within a unified ecosystem as well.

The company will also leverage Fireblock’s infrastructure and incorporate its custody technology into its platform in order to ensure security and reliability, particularly for critical payment processing operations. Furthermore, by utilising tools from a digital assets infrastructure firm, Next Generation will focus on optimising its platform’s capabilities while reinforcing its commitment to delivering secure solutions at the same time.